The baggage claim area at Ben-Gurion International Airport, March 2020.

Starting Sunday, the entire world will be painted red – again – according to a communique from Israel’s Health Ministry which explained the directive is intended to fight the recent spike in the country’s coronavirus morbidity rates.

Israelis who are still abroad and visiting previously designated “green” countries, such as the United Arab Emirates, Rwanda and the Seychelles Islands will be given an extra week — until December 26 — to return home without facing a mandate to self-quarantine, according to a report Friday by Israel’s Channel 12 news.

After that, anyone arriving from abroad will be faced with a mandatory 14-day quarantine.

There is a way to shorten it, however.

Travelers may instead choose to be tested for COVID-19 upon their return, and again nine days later. If the results of both tests are negative, quarantine will end after 10 days.

The Coronavirus Cabinet is scheduled to meet on Sunday to decide additional restrictions for the rest of the country.

