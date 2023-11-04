Photo Credit: Israel Police spokesperson

A Jewish woman in her thirties was stabbed in her home on Shabbat afternoon by an attacker who then spray-painted a black swastika on her door before fleeing the scene.

The victim was stabbed twice in the abdomen by a male attacker wearing a mask and dressed in black when she answered the door at around 1 pm Saturday in the Motluc district of Lyon, France, according to reports on BFM TV and Le Figaro.

The woman was taken to a local emergency room and is not in a life-threatening condition, the news outlet reported.

The Lyon public prosecutor’s office is investigating the attack claiming there was a “possible antisemitic motive,” a statement that exceeds the typical reluctance by French officials to acknowledge antisemitic motives for violence inflicted on Jewish victims.