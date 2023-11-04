Photo Credit: Israel Police spokesperson
Attacker's knife (illustrative)

A Jewish woman in her thirties was stabbed in her home on Shabbat afternoon by an attacker who then spray-painted a black swastika on her door before fleeing the scene.

The victim was stabbed twice in the abdomen by a male attacker wearing a mask and dressed in black when she answered the door at around 1 pm Saturday in the Motluc district of Lyon, France, according to reports on BFM TV and Le Figaro.

Advertisement


The woman was taken to a local emergency room and is not in a life-threatening condition, the news outlet reported.

The Lyon public prosecutor’s office is investigating the attack claiming there was a “possible antisemitic motive,” a statement that exceeds the typical reluctance by French officials to acknowledge antisemitic motives for violence inflicted on Jewish victims.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleNetanyahu: No Fuel, No Humanitarian Pause in Gaza Until Hostages Released
Next articleGallant: Sinwar Sealed Hamas’ Fate in Gaza. Nasrallah Will Determine Lebanon’s Fate.
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR