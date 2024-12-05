Photo Credit: Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90

French President Emmanuel Macron revealed on Tuesday plans to co-chair a conference with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, aiming to advance the creation of a Palestinian state.

“We have decided to co-chair a conference for the two states in June next year,” Macron said, referencing the longstanding goal of establishing a Palestinian state alongside Israel. Speaking after talks with the Crown Prince, Macron emphasized the need for collaborative diplomacy.

“In the coming months, together we will multiply and combine our diplomatic initiatives to bring everyone along this path,” he added, signaling a renewed push for peace in a region fraught with decades of conflict.

HE’S GOING TO BE BUSY

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, France plunged into political turmoil as the government collapsed following a decisive no-confidence vote against Prime Minister Michel Barnier, just three months after his appointment by President Macron.

Lawmakers voted overwhelmingly to oust Barnier after opposition parties united against his use of special constitutional powers to push through the budget without parliamentary approval. The move, seen by critics as heavy-handed and undemocratic, triggered widespread backlash.

This marks the first time a French government has fallen to a no-confidence vote since 1962, underscoring the gravity of the political crisis.

The loss deals a significant blow to President Macron, who now faces the urgent challenge of appointing a new prime minister while navigating mounting political opposition and growing public discontent.

Analysts predict the collapse could complicate Macron’s broader reform agenda, as France grapples with economic challenges and social unrest.

Before his government’s collapse, Macron indicated that France was prepared to recognize a Palestinian state, though the timing would depend on broader international developments, including reciprocal steps from both Israel and the Palestinian Authority.

“When the appropriate time comes, I intend to take this step,” Macron said when asked about the possibility of France formally recognizing Palestine. He emphasized that such a move could be tied to international efforts aimed at fostering mutual recognition between the parties involved.

