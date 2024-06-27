Photo Credit: Berthas Enkel

Germany implemented significant changes to its citizenship laws on Thursday, broadening access to German nationality, Deutsche Welle reported. A key feature of these reforms is the widespread acceptance of dual citizenship, marking a departure from previous restrictions. Before this change, multiple citizenships were generally permitted only for EU and Swiss nationals or in cases of exceptional circumstances. This new policy represents a major shift in Germany’s approach to naturalization, potentially increasing the number of individuals eligible for German citizenship.

Another major shift in Germany’s immigration policy: citizenship applicants must now formally acknowledge and affirm Israel’s legitimacy as a sovereign nation. This new stipulation mandates that individuals seeking German nationality explicitly recognize the State of Israel’s right to exist as part of the application process.

“Anyone who shares our values and makes an effort can now get a German passport more quickly and no longer has to give up part of their identity by giving up their old nationality,” said interior minister Nancy Faeser on Tuesday, adding, “But we have also made it just as clear: anyone who does not share our values ​​cannot get a German passport. We have drawn a crystal-clear red line here and made the law much stricter than before.”

The Social Democrat Faeser highlighted several factors influencing the citizenship reform: growing antisemitism, heightened tensions surrounding Israel’s war against Hamas, and the increasing appeal of anti-immigration right-wing ideologies. In response to these challenges, Berlin has reframed its citizenship overhaul, emphasizing a more stringent assessment of applicants’ commitment to German values and principles.

The German interior ministry on Tuesday confirmed that “New test questions have been added on the topics of antisemitism, the right of the state of Israel to exist, and Jewish life in Germany.”

