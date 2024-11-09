Photo Credit: Michael Pollak

The German Bundestag has passed a resolution titled “Never again is now – Protecting, preserving and strengthening Jewish life in Germany” that bans support for antisemitic NGOs.

The resolution approved Thursday seeks to re-affirm Germany’s commitment to Israel, stop antisemitism, strengthen Jewish life in Germany, and ensure no financial funding goes to organizations and projects that “spread antisemitism, question Israel’s right to exist, call for a boycott of Israel or actively support the BDS movement.”

Olga Deutsch, an expert on Europe-Israel relations and vice president of the Jerusalem-based NGO Monitor, an independent research organization, welcomed the resolution.

“This is an important resolution that will affect all aspects of the relations between the two countries, including aid,” Deutsch said in a statement.

“As the second largest bilateral donor to the Palestinians, Germany is sending a clear message to other European countries on the urgent need to shift the paradigm in how governments should fight antisemitism.

“The resolution clearly states that events in Israel have direct ramifications on Germany, and often endanger the local population. This will influence Germany’s development politics too,” Deutsch said.

For years, NGO Monitor has documented how advocacy NGOs, particularly Palestinian Arab and European groups, abuse public funds to spread antisemitism, encourage violence, dehumanize Jews and Israelis, and openly support terror.

“In the context of extraordinary humanitarian challenges, and as attention shifts to Gaza reconstruction, we welcome Germany’s commitment to Israeli security by demanding that all who benefit from German taxpayers’ funds recognize Israel’s right to exist,” Deutsch said.

“This is a basic requirement that can jumpstart a long-term process of deradicalizing Palestinian society.”

The antisemitic slogan “Death to the Jews” has already been banned in Germany.

Germany is struggling to fight the tidal wave of antisemitism that is sweeping not only its own population but those in most European countries.

A mass pro-terror rally was held in Berlin on November 5, 2023 expressing support for Hamas following the terrorist organization’s horrific slaughter of 1,200 people in southern Israel a few weeks prior, on October 7, 2023.

This is not 1938 Berlin ??

This is 2023 Berlin ??

pic.twitter.com/I5flzwfFsX — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) November 4, 2023

In response, German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser immediately outlawed the chant, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” as part of a ban on Hamas activities.

The slogan refers to the territory between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea, and is a call to annihilate the State of Israel and replace it with a Judenrein (Jew-free) State of Palestine.

Use of the slogan, considered incitement to hate, is punishable by a prison term, or a fine.

On August 6, 2024, the first person charged with violating the ban, identified only as Ava M., was found guilty by Judge Birgit Balzer of condoning the Hamas slaughter and fined 600 euros ($655).

