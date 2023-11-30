Photo Credit: Shlomi Amsalem / Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen has recalled Israel’s Ambassador Rodica Radian-Gordon in Spain home to Jerusalem for consultations following a comment by Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who accused Israel of violating international humanitarian law in Gaza.

Speaking to the Spanish TVE state broadcaster on Thursday morning, Sanchez maintained that “friendly countries really have to be able to tell each other things … We’ve said from the very beginning that what Hamas did in Israel is absolutely atrocious and abominable. We’ve also always shown our public commitment to Hamas having to free all the hostages they hold immediately and without any conditions whatsoever.”

However, he added, “We have to tell Israel, with the same conviction, that its actions must be based on international humanitarian law. But with the images we’re seeing and the growing number of people — especially boys and girls — who are being killed, I have genuine doubts that they’re complying with international humanitarian law.”

In response, Israel has recalled its ambassador from Madrid.

“Following the outrageous remarks by the Spanish prime minister, who once again repeated baseless accusations, I decided to recall our ambassador to Spain for consultations in Jerusalem,” Israel’s foreign minister said in a statement.

“Israel is acting, and will continue to act, according to international law, and will continue the war until all the hostages are returned and Hamas is eliminated from Gaza.

“A single entity is responsible for the October 7 massacre and for the current situation in the Gaza Strip, and that is the Hamas terror organization.

“Hamas is committing war crimes and crimes against humanity against the citizens of Israel as well as against the residents of the Gaza Strip.”

In addition to the events of October 7, Hamas has murdered an unknown number of the Israeli hostages being held in Gaza; the bodies of several Israelis who were abducted from Israel and dragged into Gaza by the terrorists at that time have been found and recovered by Israeli military forces who are present in Gaza.

In addition, earlier this week the Al-Qassam military wing of Hamas announced, “Al-Qassam Brigades announce the killing of three detained Zionists as a result of previous Zionist shelling on the Gaza Strip. They are: Sherry Silverman Beibas, Kfir Beibas and Ariel Beibas.”

Kfir, who was kidnapped at nine months old, is the youngest hostage to be held captive in Gaza. He was abducted with his four-year-old sister Ariel and their parents, Shiri and Yarden.

The whereabouts and condition of the small family remain unknown, as with more than 100 other Israelis still being held hostage by Hamas and who have been denied well-check and proof-of-life visits by Red Cross representatives, in clear violation of international law.