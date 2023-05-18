Photo Credit: courtesy, Netherlands Ministry of Defense

The Israeli and Dutch Ministries of Defense have signed the first-ever government-to-government (GTG) defense exports agreement, valued at $305 million, to supply Elbit-made PULS Rocket Artillery Systems to the Netherlands.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant approved the agreement, led by Director General of the Israel Ministry of Defense, Maj. Gen. (res.) Eyal Zamir, signed Wednesday in the Netherlands by SIBAT Director Brig. Gen. (res.) Yair Kulas and his Dutch counterpart, Commander of the Royal Netherlands Army, Lt. Gen. M.H. (Martin) Wijnen MMAS.

Advertisement





This is the first GTG defense exports agreement signed between Israel and the Netherlands, and one of the largest agreements signed between Israel and a European country in the past years.

Under the five-year contract, Israel’s defense ministry will supply Elbit Systems-made PULS (Precise & Universal Launching System) artillery rocket systems to the Royal Netherlands Army.

“The Israeli defense establishment continues to be a source of national pride and international success for the State of Israel,” Gallant said in a statement.

“The defense solutions developed by Israeli defense industries allow us to strengthen our ties with countries around the world as well as enhance Israel’s global position,” Gallant said. “I commend this important agreement signed together with the Dutch Ministry of Defense, and am confident that our cooperation will continue to grow.”

Under the contract, Elbit Systems will supply 20 PULS artillery rocket systems integrated on the COMMIT (previously DMO) selected truck platform, as well as rockets and missile of various ranges and training and support services. PULS supports the firing of both free-flying rockets and precision guided rockets and missiles ranging from 12 km and up to 300 km.

The PULS launcher is a fully adaptable launching system and can be mounted on a broad range of wheeled and tracked platforms, providing a significant reduction in maintenance and training costs for legacy fleets.

“This significant event symbolizes the strategic relationship between our countries and constitutes an opportunity to strengthen our partnership based on mutual values and morals,” said Director of SIBAT, Brig. Gen. (res.) Yair Kulas.

“The acquisition of Elbit Systems’ PULS solution will enhance the Royal Netherland Army’s ability to provide effective indirect fire support. It will also provide interoperability with NATO customers that have acquired these systems,” added Bezhalel (Butzi) Machlis, President and CEO of Elbit Systems.

“This contract further validates Elbit Systems’ cutting edge military technologies and our strong partnerships with NATO countries across Europe.”