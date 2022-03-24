Citing concerns regarding possible food shortages due to the Ukraine crisis, Israel’s transportation minister has instructed that cargo ships carrying grain and fodder be given priority in unloading at the country’s ports for the coming month.

“We face challenges to our food security at the moment due to the worrying developments in Ukraine,” said Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli in a statement on Thursday.

Advertisement



“The State of Israel must protect its food security by strengthening our domestic agriculture. Taking steps to get the grain and fodder that Israeli agriculture relies on into the country quickly will ensure that we maintain Israeli food security despite the changes around the world.”

Shipping and Ports head Yigal Maor has already taken “a number of steps” to implement the decision, according to the statement.

There is currently a major backlog in Israel’s ports.