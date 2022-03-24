Photo Credit: Pixabay

The Kansas State Senate recently passed a resolution recognizing the growing problem of antisemitism in the United States and calling for the adoption of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) Working Definition of Antisemitism as an important tool to address the problem. Last month, the bipartisan resolution passed through the Kansas State House of Representatives and was unanimously supported 121-0.

“The passage of this resolution in Kansas is highly symbolic, especially considering the murderous shooting that took place at the JCC of Greater Kansas City a number of years ago,” said Sacha Roytman Dratwa, CEO of CAM – The Combat Antisemitism Movement. “That this passed without any opposition speaks volumes about how seriously Kansas is taking the issue of Antisemitism.”

“As the resolution itself makes clear, the IHRA Definition has become the internationally recognized and authoritative definition used by governments, international organizations and educational institutions; and we hope that other American states that have not adopted it yet will do so soon, especially with the worrying increase in Antisemitism in the U.S. CAM will continue to push for this in the U.S. and across the globe.”

Kansas becomes the 20th state to endorse or ratify IHRA, either through the passage of laws or governor proclamations. In January, to coincide with International Holocaust Remembrance Day, Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Nevada, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Utah, West Virginia and Wyoming all issued proclamations, while the Commonwealth of Virginia issued an executive order to adopt the Antisemitism definition.

A recently released study by the Kantor Center for the Study of Contemporary European Jewry at Tel Aviv University and the Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM), showed that 865 entities around the world have adopted the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) Working Definition of Antisemitism since 2016. The report is believed to be the world’s most comprehensive list of IHRA working definition of antisemitism adoptions and endorsements.