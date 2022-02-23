Photo Credit: Dmitry A. Mottl / Wikimedia

In its first policy statement on the invasion of eastern Ukraine by Russia and its recognition Monday of two breakaway areas as independent, sovereign republics, Israel announced Wednesday that it is “willing to help if asked.”

The Jewish State said in a statement by the Foreign Ministry that it shares the concern of the international community “regarding the steps taken in eastern Ukraine” and the “serious escalation in the situation.”

Israel said it “hopes for a diplomatic solution which will lead to calm, and is willing to help if asked.”

The statement added that Israel “supports the territorial integrity and the sovereignty of Ukraine,” but also expressed concern about the welfare of thousands of Israeli citizens living in the country, as well as the welfare of the large Jewish community in the country.

At least 8,000 of the estimated 12,000 Israeli citizens living in Ukraine have chosen to remain despite repeated calls from the Jewish State to leave immediately.

“Israel is ready and willing to immediately transfer humanitarian assistance to Ukraine according to its needs, and is in contact with the Ukrainian authorities regarding the matter,” the Foreign Ministry said.

“Israel is continuing to engage in dialogue with its partners on ways to get the diplomatic efforts back on track,” the ministry added.