Photo Credit: Courtesy of MDA

Israeli government officials are mulling a plan to send defensive military aid to help Ukraine defend itself from Russia’s invasion, according to a report by Haaretz.

Defense systems to protect ground troops, personal combat gear and warnings systems are among the items being considered for delivery to Ukraine, according to the report.

Advertisement



Air defense systems, advanced weaponry and attack systems would not be sent, the report noted.

The move is expected to be primarily symbolic since any aid to be sent would not include “substantial quantities of supplies.”

Defense Minister Benny Gantz announced two weeks ago that Israel would send protective vests (flak jackets) and helmets for Ukraine’s civilian rescue and emergency personnel – not for its military forces.

In addition, Israel has sent at least 100 tons of humanitarian aid to help Ukrainian refugees, plus a comprehensive field hospital that was deployed for six weeks in Lviv before it was recently shut down.