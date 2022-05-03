Photo Credit: Courtesy of MDA
Donated MDA ambulances being loaded on a cargo plane on their way to Ukraine, April 12, 2022.

Israeli government officials are mulling a plan to send defensive military aid to help Ukraine defend itself from Russia’s invasion, according to a report by Haaretz.

Defense systems to protect ground troops, personal combat gear and warnings systems are among the items being considered for delivery to Ukraine, according to the report.

Air defense systems, advanced weaponry and attack systems would not be sent, the report noted.

The move is expected to be primarily symbolic since any aid to be sent would not include “substantial quantities of supplies.”

Defense Minister Benny Gantz announced two weeks ago that Israel would send protective vests (flak jackets) and helmets for Ukraine’s civilian rescue and emergency personnel – not for its military forces.

In addition, Israel has sent at least 100 tons of humanitarian aid to help Ukrainian refugees, plus a comprehensive field hospital that was deployed for six weeks in Lviv before it was recently shut down.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
