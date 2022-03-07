Photo Credit: Pixabay

Russia is recruiting Syrian fighters with urban combat experience to fight in Ukraine’s cities, US officials told the Wall Street Journal.

The Russians will be facing difficult battles inside the cities, including Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital. The Syrian fighters already have experience in urban combat, which will give them an advantage on the Ukrainian battlefield.

Russia is offering the Syrian mercenaries salaries of between $200 to $300 for a period of 6 months, according to a report in DeirEzzor 24. It’s unclear from the report if the salary is weekly or monthly.

According to a report in the Odessa Journal, Israeli IDF special forces veterans are also arriving in Ukraine to help fight the Russians.

There are many Olim Chadashim (new immigrants) from both Russia and the Ukraine that now live in Israel and have served in the IDF, so the report does not sound unreasonable.

According to the Wall Street Journal Report, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said last week that 16,000 foreigners have volunteered to fight for Ukraine, part of what he described as an “international legion.”