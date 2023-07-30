Photo Credit: Pixabay

By next year, both Americans and Israelis will be forced to obtain travel documents if they want to travel to Europe.

Visa-travel in the European Union is ending, both for US citizens and for those in the Jewish State.

Advertisement





The move comes in response to the global increase in terrorist activities, according to the European Travel Information and Authorization System (ETIAS) website.

The new European security program will require US citizens to obtain visas online via the ETIAS site before traveling to places like Spain, France, and Greece, effective January 2024.

For Israelis, the story is a bit different. Israeli citizens will be required to obtain an online visa waiver for travel in Europe, beginning in January 2024.

The visa waiver is required for Israelis entering participating European countries on a short-term basis – under 90 days – for general tourism, business, transit or medical purposes.