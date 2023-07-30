Photo Credit: Pixabay

By next year, both Americans and Israelis will be forced to obtain travel documents if they want to travel to Europe.

Visa-travel in the European Union is ending, both for US citizens and for those in the Jewish State.

Advertisement


The move comes in response to the global increase in terrorist activities, according to the European Travel Information and Authorization System (ETIAS) website.

The new European security program will require US citizens to obtain visas online via the ETIAS site before traveling to places like Spain, France, and Greece, effective January 2024.

For Israelis, the story is a bit different. Israeli citizens will be required to obtain an online visa waiver for travel in Europe, beginning in January 2024.

The visa waiver is required for Israelis entering participating European countries on a short-term basis – under 90 days – for general tourism, business, transit or medical purposes.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleArtificial Intelligence & Avatars Arrive in the Israeli Newsroom
Next articleBig Win for Ben-Gvir: Knesset Passes 4 Laws Toughening Punishments for Domestic Abuse, Extortion and More
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR