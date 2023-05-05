Photo Credit: Yossi Zamir/Flash90

Yoel Beita, a father of four, was killed and at least 200 homes from the Bnei Menashe community were burned down in Imphal, the capital of Manipur, which is a state in north-eastern India. In addition, two synagogues were burnt down, and a Torah scroll was torched in the civil war this week. Four additional members of the community were shot. Ten members of the community are missing. The Meitei and Kuki tribes are in the midst of a violent ethnic conflict, and the Bnei Menashe, who are associated with the Kuki tribe are caught in the crossfire.

The Bnei Menashe believe they are descendants of the Lost Tribe of Menashe. The community numbers around 10,000 people. Approximately half have already made Aliyah to Israel.