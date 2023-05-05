Photo Credit: Courtesy
A car flipped over after an attack by Arabs. May 5, 2023

A pregnant woman driving home to her town of Yitzhar crashed and flipped her car at 1:30 AM on Friday, after terrorists stoned her vehicle.

The woman was driving between Huwara and Yitzhar when she noticed something suspicious on the side of the road. She was then attacked by a barrage of rocks, at which point she lost control of the car and it flipped over and crashed.

The woman spent the night in the hospital, and besides being bruised, she and the baby are fine.

Jewish Press News Desk
