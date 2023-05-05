Photo Credit: Courtesy

A pregnant woman driving home to her town of Yitzhar crashed and flipped her car at 1:30 AM on Friday, after terrorists stoned her vehicle.

The woman was driving between Huwara and Yitzhar when she noticed something suspicious on the side of the road. She was then attacked by a barrage of rocks, at which point she lost control of the car and it flipped over and crashed.

Advertisement





The woman spent the night in the hospital, and besides being bruised, she and the baby are fine.

עוד נסיון רצח שהסתיים בנס הלילה ב-שומרון….. הסיפור הזה היה יכול להיגמר אחרת לגמרי!!! ב"ה אנחנו במיון כבר כל הלילה ובינתיים אין צפי שחרור, אשתי בהריון אז הכל מסובך בדיקות מקיפות גם לאשתי וגם להריון (אולטרסאונד, עירויים, בדיקות דם, כירורגי, ועוד) אז מה קרה?

הלילה בשעה 1:30… pic.twitter.com/CQzGHW3Naj — בז news (@1717Bazz) May 5, 2023