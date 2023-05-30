Photo Credit: Dmitry Kolezev on Twitter

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin on Tuesday morning issued a statement saying Ukrainian drones had hit several buildings in the Russian capital, causing minor damage and no serious injuries. “No one has been seriously injured. All emergency services in the city are on the scene. Please only trust official sources of information and do not spread unverified information,” the mayor said.

Russian journalist Dmitry Kolezev tweeted Tuesday morning: “Flying drones attacked Moscow this morning. Several were shot down by the air defense system, but at least two reached residential buildings and slightly damaged them. This was confirmed by Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin. According to him, there were no serious casualties.”

In this video, a man says he climbed out on the roof “to check the situation” and filmed a drone explosion near a building nearby. He worries that the explosions are getting closer to his house and says he “needs to get out.” pic.twitter.com/OXsCsnpkUr — Dmitry Kolezev (Eng) (@KolezevEng) May 30, 2023

Advertisement





According to the state news agency Sputnik, citing a spokesman for emergencies services, drones hit two residential buildings in southern Moscow, on Profsoyuznaya and Atlasova Streets. No one was injured.

Meanwhile, Russia once again launched a massive wave of suicide drones on Kiev early Tuesday morning, and the city’s air defense systems were engaging and repelling the incoming targets, according to city officials.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported on Telegram: “A massive attack!” and “Do not leave shelters.” He added that a woman, 27, was taken to the hospital with injuries she sustained in Kiev’s Holosiivskyi district. And residential buildings were on fire as a result of falling debris. According to The Guardian, citing Ukrainian officials, at least one person was killed in Kiev and three injured early Tuesday from a Russian drone that was shot down and hit a tall apartment building, starting a fire.

Russia has been attacking Kiev with Iranian-made suicide drones and missiles, mostly at night. But Tuesday’s attack, Russia’s 17th air assault on Kiev in May, followed two massive attacks on Monday, one of which was during daylight.