IMARC Group, a leading market research company that provides market and business research intelligence around the globe, on Sunday issued its report on the global kosher food industry’s trends, share, size, growth, opportunity, and forecast for the years 2021-2026 (Kosher Food Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026).

According to the report’s summary, “the global kosher food market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 4% during 2021-2026, keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19.”

The report explains that “kosher food laws necessitate absolute isolation of milk and meat-based products derived from seafood, pigs, rabbits, camels, kangaroos and horses, and predatory birds.”

It adds that kosher food “involves the use of meat, dairy and parve products obtained through ritualistic manner for the manufacturing of bread, pasta, juices, cereals, frozen meals, snacks, and energy drinks,” and suggests that “kosher foods usually have various benefits, such as higher quality and safety standards and minimal risks of developing E. Coli. They also aid in lowering blood cholesterol levels and are suitable for vegetarian consumers.”

Lowering blood cholesterol levels? Have they tried cholent?

Under Kosher Food Market Trends, the report says that “the increasing prevalence of lactose intolerance among the masses is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Kosher food is highly beneficial for individuals suffering from celiac disease and dairy and gluten intolerance. Moreover, the rising demand for kosher food products among non-Jewish consumers is also providing a thrust to the market growth.

“The consumer preference is rapidly shifting toward allergen-free, clean labels and organic food products. Food manufacturers are increasingly utilizing kosher food products for the production of snacks and savory items, such as rolls, wraps, sandwiches, bread, nachos, crackers, chips, gushers, and peanut butter, along with bakery and confectionery products, including cookies, pies, pastries, and muffins. Additionally, the increasing consumer demand for ethically and locally sourced ingredients is another growth-inducing factor. Quick service restaurants (QSRs), hotels, and cafes are also experimenting with high-quality kosher-certified foods to provide a unique and authentic experience to their customers. Other factors, including rising health consciousness among the masses, along with the increasing demand for vegan dietary products, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.”