Photo Credit: courtesy, The Presidential Press and Information Office, Kremlin

Professor Valery Solovei, a Russian political scientist, historian, and former head of the Public Relations Department at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO), on Thursday night told The Sun that President Vladimir Putin, 68, may have symptoms of Parkinson’s (PUTIN ‘TO QUIT’ Vladimir Putin, 68, ‘set to resign as Russian president early next year amid fears he has Parkinson’s).

According to The Sun, Putin is planning to quit early next year, citing Kremlin watchers who claimed a recent video showed Putin exhibiting possible Parkinson’s symptoms. They suggested his legs were shaking constantly and he was clutching a chair armrest with visible pain. His fingers were also twitching when he held a pen and gripped a cup – which the observers suggested contained “a cocktail of painkillers.”

On Monday, Moscow watchers noted Putin’s first signal that he was planning to quit, after passing legislation that authorized his stay in office through 2034. The Russian president initiated and rushed through the Russian parliament legislation making him Senator for life should he resign the presidency. The new position would guarantee him legal immunity. It would also guarantee the life of luxury to which he has grown accustomed until the day he dies.

The Sun quoted informed analysts who claimed Putin’s girlfriend, ex-gymnast Alina Kabaeva, 37, is begging him to resign because of his progressing illness, as do his daughters Maria Vorontsova, 35, and Katerina Tikhonova, 34.

Professor Solovei told the Sun Putin would soon appoint a new prime minister whom he would groom to take his place.