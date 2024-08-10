Photo Credit: Moshe Shai / Flash 90

The Federal Air Transport Agency of the Russian Federation has issued a NOTAM (notice to airmen) warning its pilots to avoid Israeli airspace “2200 UTC TIL 0400 UTC” effective immediately until August 16.

“Air carriers shall plan flight operations to the State of Israel at daytime … as per risk assessment manual for civilian aircraft operations over or near conflict zones,” the notice read.

Multiple international airline carriers have suspended operations to Israel altogether “until further notice” due to fears of rocket and missile attacks from Lebanon and possibly from Iran.

The Russian Embassy in Beirut recommended in June that its citizens to refrain from traveling to Lebanon.

Speaking in an interview with Rossiya 24 TV, Russian Ambassador to Lebanon Alexander Rudakov urged Russians to wait until the situation calms down, adding that an all-out conflict between Israel and Lebanon is “possible”.

However, Rudakov also emphasized at the time “there are no reasons for serious panic” and said Russia’s diplomatic mission continues to operate normally and takes the necessary security measures for its employees.

