Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit
A three kilometer-long tunnel with branches and rooms for terrorists beneath central Gaza, dismantled by the IDF. August 2024

Israeli forces this week uncovered a multi-story underground tunnel approximately three kilometers (nearly two miles) long in central Gaza. The complex was destroyed.

Advertisement


The engineering unit of the IDF Southern Command and the Yahalom Unit investigated and dismantled a the subterranean network, which consisted of multiple branches.

Inside the tunnel were several rooms, weapons and means to enable a long-term stay that were used by terrorist operatives.

Underground tunnel network destroyed in central Gaza, August 2024

In recent weeks, troops of the 252nd Division have been investigating and locating underground tunnel routes, eliminating hundreds of terrorists and dismantling terrorist infrastructure in the central Gaza Strip.

Share this article on WhatsApp:
Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleIsrael Eliminates Another Senior Hamas Commander in Lebanon
Next articleRussia Issues NOTAM Warning Pilots to Avoid Israeli Airspace After Midnight
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR