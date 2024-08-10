Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

Israeli forces this week uncovered a multi-story underground tunnel approximately three kilometers (nearly two miles) long in central Gaza. The complex was destroyed.

Advertisement





The engineering unit of the IDF Southern Command and the Yahalom Unit investigated and dismantled a the subterranean network, which consisted of multiple branches.

Inside the tunnel were several rooms, weapons and means to enable a long-term stay that were used by terrorist operatives.



In recent weeks, troops of the 252nd Division have been investigating and locating underground tunnel routes, eliminating hundreds of terrorists and dismantling terrorist infrastructure in the central Gaza Strip.

Share this article on WhatsApp: