According to recent reports in the Financial Times, negotiations are underway regarding the potential transfer of Patriot air defense systems from Israel to Ukraine, via the United States. The proposed plan involves up to eight Patriot batteries, which would significantly enhance Ukraine’s air defense capabilities in its ongoing conflict with Russian forces.

This potential transfer, while still under discussion and not yet finalized, would proceed in two stages: first, moving the batteries from Israel to the US, and then from the US to Ukraine. If implemented, this move could provide substantial support to Ukraine’s efforts to defend against Russian military operations.

Needless to say, Russia’s UN envoy Vasily Nebenzya is not OK with this idea. He told a news conference on Monday that “The weapons, whoever they are sent by […] to Ukraine, will eventually be destroyed, just like other Western and US weapons. That is obvious. But I assume that this could of course have certain political consequences.”

Nebenzya assembled the press conference on July 1, to mark the fact that Russia had assumed the rotating presidency of the UN Security Council for one month.

Earlier this year, the Israeli Air Force revealed plans to phase out its Patriot batteries, citing their age and intentions to upgrade to more sophisticated, home-made air defense systems. Israel’s relationship with the Patriot system began during the 1991 Gulf War when the Bush I administration provided them to counter Iraqi Scud missiles. Notably, there were reports that the Patriots’ debris caused more urban damage in Israel than the Scuds themselves.

Despite these retirement plans, Israel has not yet fully decommissioned its Patriot systems. They remain active in the current war with Hamas, and Israel likely views them as a potential asset in case of escalated tensions with Hezbollah. This ongoing utility has delayed the complete phaseout of the Patriot batteries from Israel’s air defense network.

