Hero of the Russian Federation General of the Army Sergei Shoigu, who is Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation arrived in Tehran on Monday at the invitation of the Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Akbar Ahmadian, Mehr News reported.

The goal of this visit, according to Mehr, is to strengthen interactions and examine regional and international issues and bilateral political security relations.

Shoigu met with Iran’s new President Masoud Pezeshkian, and Mohammad Baqer Zolqadr, Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), who leads the planning of a retaliation against Israel for the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.

Iranian media reported that Tehran asked Moscow to provide it with advanced air defense systems in preparation for a war with Israel. Two Iranian officials close to the preparations for the attack, one of them a member of the IRCG, confirmed that Iran requested these systems and added that Russia had begun to transfer advanced radars and air defense equipment to Iran.

Pezeshkian said in a meeting with Shoigu that Iran and Russia are two strategic partners that enjoy growing ties, adding that the implementation of their made agreements should be accelerated. With that in mind, the president told his guest:

“We believe that the era of one-upmanship of some powers, including the United States, in the world is over. Cooperation between Iran and Russia to promote a multipolar world will definitely lead to further promotion of World security and peace.”

Referring to Israel, Pezeshkian said, “The criminal acts of this regime against the oppressed and defenseless people of Gaza, as well as the attempt to assassinate Martyr Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the Political Bureau of Hamas movement in our country, is a clear example of a violation of all international laws and regulations.”

Shoigu said,” Iran is one of Russia’s key and strategic allies in the region. The two countries are trying to create a multipolar world and ensure the security of the region. The relations between the two countries are growing in all sectors and have good prospects.”

