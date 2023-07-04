Photo Credit: Haim Zach / GPO

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told lawmakers on Monday that Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria are “illegal, and an obstacle to the peace process.”

Sunak also slammed Israel’s current Operation Bayit V’Gan that is underway in the terrorist hotbed city of Jenin, in Samaria, demanding Israeli forces “avoid harming civilians,” according to a report by the Hebrew-language Ma’ariv newspaper.

The British leader also claimed, “We are working to prevent an escalation in the Gaza Strip.”

The comments are in sharp contrast to Sunak’s declared “dedication to Israel as the homeland of the Jewish people” and as a “proud friend of Israel,” which he stated in a November 30, 2022 letter to the Conservative Friends of Israel (CFI).

In that letter, Sunak claimed he would “fight very hard for the security of people in Israel” and would “continue the UK’s determined efforts to end the bias against Israel.”