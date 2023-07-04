Photo Credit: Yossi Zeliger/TPS

A motorcyclist who brought down an armed Palestinian Authority terrorist in the middle of an attack Tuesday in Tel Aviv told Israeli Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai he prayed his aim would be true – because he knew his life would be forfeit if he missed.

האזרח הגיבור שחיסל את המחבל בפיגוע ב-תל אביב בשיחה עם המפכ"ל pic.twitter.com/ARuQUnsqnR — בז news (@1717Bazz) July 4, 2023

Advertisement





The terrorist rammed his vehicle into a bus stop and then got out to continue the attack, armed with a knife. He was neutralized by an armed civilian motorcyclist, who at first thought it was a road rage incident.

Multiple Wounded in Tel Aviv Terror Attack, Terrorist Eliminated

“Initially, my legs were shaking,” he said. “I prayed that the bullet would hit him, because if it didn’t, I would be dead.

“It didn’t matter if it was me or someone else: this guy could have taken down dozens, easily – if not more.”

The motorcyclist said he heard the impact when the terrorist crashed into the bus stop, just a few feet behind him, but at first, he didn’t realize an attack was in progress.

“I thought the sound was from a motor vehicle accident. He got out of the vehicle and then was stabbing someone — so then I thought it was a ‘road rage’ argument between drivers caused by an accident.

“But then he left [the person he stabbed] and chased others,” the motorcyclist said – at which point he pulled out his gun.

“At that point he chased me – and I took him down in seconds.

“Next to me there was an older man; he was also trying to neutralize him. I fired two bullets and he fell,” he said.

Video footage shows him disarming the terrorist by kicking the knife out of his hand. He then fired another bullet at the attacker, who is still moving in the video and is seen struggling to get to his feet.

“The whole thing was over in seconds, but it was really a miracle,” he added.

The police commissioner reassured the motorcyclist that he had done the right thing.

“You’re a hero; you saved lives,” Shabtai told him. “You have my support.

“You managed to thwart the attack with great courage, and prevented the assailant from carrying out a massacre.”