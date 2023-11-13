Photo Credit: UK Government

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday fired his Home Secretary Suella Braverman for accusing London’s Metropolitan Police of favoritism toward “pro-Palestine mobs,” whose protests she dubbed “hate marches,” accusing police of promoting “the primacy by certain groups – particularly Islamists.”

Braverman, a Conservative Member of Parliament for Fareham and until Monday morning Britain’s Home Secretary, tweeted: “Our brave police officers deserve the thanks of every decent citizen for their professionalism in the face of violence and aggression from protesters and counter-protesters in London yesterday. That multiple officers were injured doing their duty is an outrage.”

She continued: “The sick, inflammatory, and, in some cases, clearly criminal chants, placards, and paraphernalia openly on display at the march mark a new low. Antisemitism and other forms of racism together with the valorizing of terrorism on such a scale is deeply troubling.

“This can’t go on. Week by week, the streets of London are being polluted by hate, violence, and antisemitism. Members of the public are being mobbed and intimidated. Jewish people in particular feel threatened. Further action is necessary.”

In her Sunday Times op-ed that got her fired, Braverman accused the police of being too lenient on pro-Hamas protesters and suggested the Met Police were “playing favorites” by not treating “pro-Palestinian mobs” the same way they do right-wing and nationalist protestors. She compared the week-in and week-out pro-Hamas “hate marches” to the religious rallies in Northern Ireland.

After the October 7 Hamas Massacre, Braverman condemned Hamas’s actions and expressed her support for Israel. She called for legislation that criminalizes boycotts of Israel, saying that “Israel is a beacon of democracy in the Middle East. Defending Israel is not part of the culture wars. It is symbolic of defending humanity.”

PM Sunak decided to sack Braverman, who is the darling of the Conservative right who could someday replace him at the helm, giving in to pressure from Conservative Party moderates who despise the Home Secretary for making waves.

In the face of pro-murder mobs rallying in the streets of Britain’s major cities, the powers that be in the Conservative Party have opted for appeasement.

London Minister Paul Scully said: “We’ve got to make sure that we concentrate on dampening things down rather than fueling that sort of hatred and that division. I would just say to every minister and every political leader: we have got to use our language carefully.”

And Conservative MP Bob Neil who chairs the House of Commons’ justice committee, said last Thursday that Braverman’s opinion was “untenable,” stressing: “I think she’s gone over the line … it’s part of a history of ill-judgment and loose words. Of all the jobs in government, home secretary is one of those where you have to be particularly careful.”

Braverman was born in Harrow, Greater London, the daughter of Indian parents who immigrated to Britain in the 1960s from Mauritius and Kenya. She is in the habit of making enemies rather easily for her no-nonsense approach to politics and life. In a 2022 Times interview, she said that schools should not accommodate requests from students who wish to change how others recognize their gender, including the use of the pronouns, uniforms, and bathrooms of their identified gender if it differs from their sex at birth. She had the temerity to suggest that youths under age 18 are entitled to be treated only by the gender that corresponds to their sex and that the “unquestioning approach” adopted by some teachers and schools is the reason different parts of the country have very different rates of children presenting as transgender. Needless to say, she was criticized by trans advocates as transphobic.

In a society obsessed with individual rights, Braverman preaches responsibility. In a Telegraph op-ed titled, “Britain is so obsessed with human rights it has forgotten about human duties,” she wrote:

“To correct the imbalance, perhaps we should adopt a Universal Declaration of Responsibilities and Duties, to be read in tandem with that on Human Rights? A fair, decent, and reasonable society should question the dilution of our sense of duty, the demotion of our grasp of responsibility, and our virtual abandonment of the spirit of civic obligation. What we do for others should matter more than the selfish assertion of personal rights and the lonely individualism to which it gives rise.”

Her views on asylum to people declaring persecution have also made her enemies. In a September 2023 speech before the American Enterprise Institute in Washington, she said:

“Let me be clear, there are vast swathes of the world where it is extremely difficult to be gay or to be a woman. Where individuals are being persecuted, it is right that we offer sanctuary. But we will not be able to sustain an asylum system if in effect, simply being gay, or a woman, and fearful of discrimination in your country of origin, is sufficient to qualify for protection.”

Braverman, a Buddhist, married a Jewish man named Rael Braverman who lived in Israel, and whose relatives who live there serve in the IDF.

