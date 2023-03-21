Photo Credit: Stuart Mitchell

Israel’s Foreign Minister Eli Cohen signed a diplomatic “roadmap” document Tuesday in London with his counterpart, British Foreign Minister James Cleverly.

The document is intended to anchor and deepen Israel-UK relations for the next 10 years, according to a statement from Israel’s foreign ministry.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to visit London next week on Thursday for an official visit that will include talks with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, returning to Israel Saturday evening after the conclusion of Shabbat.

Cohen is leading an economic delegation focused on financial technologies between the two countries. Cleverly said in advance of the meeting that the “roadmap” will allow the two countries to “fully take advantage of the opportunities in areas of mutual interest, including tech, trade and security.”

The new agreement includes joint funding commitments of approximately 20 million pounds ($24.50 million) for technology and innovation.

But the two men did not restrict their talks to economics.

The agenda also focused on the escalating Iranian nuclear threat, and was expected to include discussions on the recent multiple terror attacks on Israelis and IDF military operations in Palestinian Authority areas aimed at preventing them, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Cohen said in his statement that he spoke with Cleverly about “the challenges we all share, chief among them a nuclear Iran. Israel and Britain agree that Iran must not be allowed to possess nuclear weapons,” he said.

“The international community must unite against the Iranian threat, expand the sanctions and present a credible military threat in order to stop the Iranian nuclear race.”

The Israeli minister added that he and Cleverly “agreed that the continuation of Iran’s uranium enrichment to prohibited and dangerous levels will result in serious consequences on the part of the international community.”