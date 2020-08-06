Photo Credit: Free image from acumenimages.com via Wikimedia

The Combat Anti-Semitism Movement (CAM) on Wednesday announced that the UK’s Special Envoy for Post-Holocaust issues, Lord Eric Pickles, had joined its Advisory Board. Lord Pickles joins an impressive list of advisors helping the organization spearhead the fight against anti-Semitism across the world, including Jewish Agency Chairman Isaac Herzog, former-US Sen. Joe Lieberman, human rights icon Natan Sharansky, Frankfurt Mayor Uwe Becker and acclaimed Harvard academic Dr. Ruth Wisse.

Pickles served as MP for the Brentwood and Ongar constituency from 1992 until 2017. During this time, he was Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government and also served as Minister for Faith. In 2015, he was appointed Special Envoy for Post-Holocaust issues, ensuring that the UK continues to play a prominent role in international discussions on all Holocaust-related matters. Lord Pickles also heads the UK delegation to the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA). Lord Pickles was made a Life Peer in 2018.

Pickles has long been one of the strongest, most prominent public voices against anti-Semitism in the UK. He has been widely acclaimed by Jewish community leaders and beyond for his work in fighting anti-Semitism and promoting Holocaust remembrance.

The Combat Anti-Semitism Movement is a non-partisan, global grassroots movement of individuals and organizations, across all religions and faiths, united around the goal of ending anti-Semitism in all its forms. Since its launching in February 2019, 260 organizations and 270,000 individuals have joined the Combat Anti-Semitism Movement by signing the campaign’s pledge. The CAM Pledge draws upon the IHRA international definition of anti- Semitism and its list of specific behaviors used to discriminate against the Jewish people and the Jewish State of Israel.

Lord Eric Pickles said in a statement: “The fight against the disease of anti-Semitism has long been central to my work. Especially during these turbulent times, the level of hatred being directed towards Jews is especially disturbing. The work that the Combat Anti-Semitism Movement is doing to bring grassroots activists and organizations together, is critical in order to build a strong, powerful and united front against anti-Semitism. I am proud to join the outstanding names on the Advisory Board to help in this effort.”

Sacha Roytman-Dratwa, The Combat Anti-Semitism Movement Director, commented, “Lord Eric Pickles is one of the most respected voices in the fight against anti-Semitism and promoting Holocaust remembrance. His brave and uncompromising stand against Jew-hatred is an exceptional example to decision-makers across the world. Today, with anti-Semitism reaching worrying levels globally, it is more important than ever.

“We are delighted to welcome Lord Pickles to our Advisory Board. I have every confidence that his insight and experience will be hugely valuable as we intensify our efforts as an organization, to combat the scourge of anti-Semitism,” she said.