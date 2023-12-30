Photo Credit: CCTV / London Shomrim
Jewish men attacked in London. Dec. 2023.

On North London’s Cazenove Road in Stamford Hill—home to one of the largest Chassidic Jewish populations in Western Europe, estimated at 40,000 in 2019—an unknown assailant attacked Jews one by one.

In December, CCTV surveillance system captured the spree in which a man on a bicycle knocked off Jewish men’s hats, injured a child and punched Jews in the face.

The attack occurred less than a mile from a recent site of antisemitic vandalism at a bus stop outside a Jewish girls’ school, where someone spray-painted X’s over a Star of David.

“Whilst there have been no arrests at this time, our investigation into this incident remains ongoing,” Scotland Yard said in a statement. “Since the beginning of the conflict in Israel and Gaza, we have increased reassurance patrols across Stamford Hill and the wider area.”

]The neighborhood’s Shomrim security force has reported other antisemitic incidents, including a woman who yelled at children “I’ll kill all of you Jews. You are murderers!” and another bicyclist who punched a haredi Orthodox man in the head.

