Photo Credit: CCTV / London Shomrim

On North London’s Cazenove Road in Stamford Hill—home to one of the largest Chassidic Jewish populations in Western Europe, estimated at 40,000 in 2019—an unknown assailant attacked Jews one by one.

In December, CCTV surveillance system captured the spree in which a man on a bicycle knocked off Jewish men’s hats, injured a child and punched Jews in the face.

? #HateCrime #Antisemitism ?‍♂️ Racist Male on a bicycle attacked multiple Jewish residents of #StamfordHill throwing off their hats & punching some victims to the head. ? Reports of more victims, who are requested to come forward. ? Outside a Synagogue on Cazenove Road N16.… pic.twitter.com/nV6nVSRNjk — Shomrim (Stamford Hill) (@Shomrim) December 27, 2023

The attack occurred less than a mile from a recent site of antisemitic vandalism at a bus stop outside a Jewish girls’ school, where someone spray-painted X’s over a Star of David.

? #HateCrime #Antisemitism ? Jewish community of #StamfordHill woke up this morning to Antisemitic graffiti on a @TFL bus stop outside a Jewish girls school on Amhurst Park N16 (Bethune Road Stop T). ? @MPSHackney Ref 4636260/23. pic.twitter.com/hNMQELkmNE — Shomrim (Stamford Hill) (@Shomrim) December 27, 2023

“Whilst there have been no arrests at this time, our investigation into this incident remains ongoing,” Scotland Yard said in a statement. “Since the beginning of the conflict in Israel and Gaza, we have increased reassurance patrols across Stamford Hill and the wider area.”

]The neighborhood’s Shomrim security force has reported other antisemitic incidents, including a woman who yelled at children “I’ll kill all of you Jews. You are murderers!” and another bicyclist who punched a haredi Orthodox man in the head.