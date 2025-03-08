Photo Credit: Pixabay / Squirrel_photos

A protester climbed the Big Ben (Elizabeth Tower) in London with a Palestinian flag on Saturday, disrupting the public order in the area for six hours.

Remember when Palestinians were saying Big Ben was theirs? One of them claimed it this morning while shouting “free Palestine.” ? pic.twitter.com/l9QUHZfqff — Marina Medvin ?? (@MarinaMedvin) March 8, 2025

Police personnel cordoned off the area for passersby and closed Westminster Bridge to traffic.

The man was seen sitting on a ledge barefooted and with a keffiyeh partway up the Palace of Westminster, which houses Big Ben. He was sharing videos on Instagram from his viewpoint.

A large crowd gathered below to observe the scene, as emergency services used an aerial ladder platform to safely bring him down.

ADMIN POST. The "free Palestine" numpty who climbed Big Ben in London is filming himself from the structure. You can see the scale of taxpayer funded resources being wasted on the absolute turnip. pic.twitter.com/jCb1rlmach — Tommy Robinson ?? (@TRobinsonNewEra) March 8, 2025

“At 7.24 a.m. on Saturday 8 March officers, were alerted to a man climbing up the Elizabeth Tower at the Houses of Parliament,” The Guardian quoted a Metropolitan Police spokesperson as saying.

“Officers are at the scene working to bring the incident to a safe conclusion. They are being assisted by the London Fire Brigade and the London Ambulance Service,” the police added.

At least nine fire and ambulance vehicles lined Bridge Street to deal with the incident, the Guardian reported.

“Firefighters are responding alongside the Metropolitan Police Service to reports of a person scaling the Palace of Westminster,” a London Fire Brigade spokesperson said.

Meanwhile in Scotland on Saturday, pro-Palestinian activists spray-painted golf courses belonging to U.S. President Donald Trump, the Guardian reported.

Protesters of the U.K.-based Palestine Action protest network defaced the clubhouse at the Trump Turnberry resort, the report read.

In a video posted on X, the activists were also seen to spray the words “GAZA IS NOT 4 SALE” across the lawn at the golf course.

BREAKING: Palestine Action wreck Trump's golf course in Turnberry, Scotland. "GAZA IS NOT FOR SALE" is sprayed across the lawn and the golf course's holes are dug up. Whilst Trump attempts to treat Gaza as his property, he should know his own property is within reach. pic.twitter.com/ZoH8joHEYi — Palestine Action (@Pal_action) March 8, 2025

The American president last month proposed the voluntarily transfer of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip to neighboring countries on a permanent basis. He added that the United States would “take over” the enclave from Israel and turn it into a “Riviera.”

On Wednesday, Trump threatened Hamas in a social media post after an Oval Office meeting with a delegation of eight Israelis who were recently released from captivity in Gaza under a hostage-prisoner exchange between Jerusalem and the terrorist group.

“‘Shalom Hamas’ means hello and goodbye—you can choose,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. “Release all of the hostages now, not later, and immediately return all of the dead bodies of the people you murdered, or it is over for you. Only sick and twisted people keep bodies, and you are sick and twisted.

“I am sending Israel everything it needs to finish the job. Not a single Hamas member will be safe if you don’t do as I say,” the president added. “Release the hostages now, or there will be hell to pay later.”

