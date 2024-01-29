Photo Credit: Walter Bichler / Pixabay

A Muslim terrorist armed with a knife attempted an attack Monday at a Jewish supermarket in London — but he didn’t realize that nowadays, Jews fight back.

The attacker is seen in video footage trying to enter the store, while customers try to block him using a shopping cart.

A man just attacked Jewish people with a large knife in a Jewish neighbourhood of London. This is absolutely terrifying. Jews are under violent attack everywhere. What brave men holding him off and stopping him hurting anyone. @Shomrim pic.twitter.com/QX3xWXzsRT — Heidi Bachram ?️ (@HeidiBachram) January 29, 2024

Advertisement





The terrorist began yelling about “Palestine” before he pulled out a large butcher knife and tried to stab people at Kay’s Kosher Supermarket in London’s largely Orthodox Jewish Golders Green neighborhood.

נסיון פיגוע בלונדון.

מחבל הגיע לסופר מרקט היהודי 'קיי'ס' בגולדרס גרין. וקרא קריאות על רקע המלחמה בעזה. בשלב מסוים הוא שלף סכין וניסה לדקור שני עובדים יהודים. שהתעמתו איתו ובלמו אותו באמצעות עגלת קניות. לאחר מאבק, הצליחו להשתלט על המחבל ולהעבירו לחקירה במשטרת לונדון. pic.twitter.com/EWLHr1T3B0 — moshe Erlanger משה ארלנגר (@MosheErlanger) January 29, 2024

Two Jewish workers managed to fend him off with a shopping cart, and several customers grabbed floor mops to help.

Thus foiled, the attacker fled to an apartment across from the store before the Jewish civil patrol (Shomrim) arrived; nevertheless, a coordinated effort between the Shomrim personnel and London’s Metropolitan Police swiftly ended the attacker’s freedom.

After taking the suspect into custody, police searched his apartment and recovered the knife believed to have been used in the attack.