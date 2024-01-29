Photo Credit: Avshalom Sassoni / Flash 90

Foreign journalists and families of those kidnapped on October 7th by Hamas-led terrorists gathered at a special conference to discuss the impact of foreign media, the difficulties faced by journalists covering the Swords of Iron War, and the challenges faced by families of those held hostage in Gaza.

“A lie can travel halfway around the world” in an instant, thanks to social media, Goverment Press Office director Nitzan Chen pointed out.



Advertisement





That is why this conference was so important. The above video is about two hours long, but it is worth watching.