Humza Yousaf, the leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP) and First Minister of Scotland (equivalent to prime minister) is calling for the UK to take in ‘Palestinian’ refugees the same way it had done Ukrainians after Russia’s invasion.

On October 9, Yousaf announced that his wife’s parents were “stuck” in the Gaza Strip following the 10/7 war.

In 2019, Yousaf married his second wife, psychotherapist Nadia El-Nakla, who was born in Dundee to a PA Arab father and a Dundonian mother.

Yousaf told the SNP’s annual conference in Aberdeen that “In the past, people in Scotland and across the UK have opened our hearts and our homes and welcomed those from Syria, Ukraine, and many other countries. We must do so again. There are currently around one million people displaced within the Gaza Strip. I am therefore today calling on the international community to commit to a worldwide refugee program for the people of Gaza.

In the past, people in Scotland and across the UK have opened our hearts and our homes. Scotland is ready to play her part. To be the first country in the UK to offer safety and sanctuary to the people of Gaza. To treat the injured men, women and children, where we can. pic.twitter.com/VMvszfZD4U — Humza Yousaf (@HumzaYousaf) October 17, 2023

“I am calling on the UK government to take two urgent steps,” the First Minister continued. “Firstly, they should immediately begin work on the creation of a refugee resettlement scheme for those in Gaza who want to and are able to, leave. And when they do so, Scotland is willing to be the first country in the UK to offer safety and sanctuary to those caught up in these terrible attacks.”

Striking the anti-Israel note we’ve all been waiting for, Yousaf said that “any form of collective punishment, as we are seeing in Gaza, can never be justified.” He also promoted the somewhat delusional view that “2.2 million innocent people cannot pay the price for the actions of Hamas.”

According to Sky News, Yousaf visited a synagogue last week and hugged the mother of one of the Jews who were killed by Hamas. Obviously, that Jew was killed by the bad Gazans, while those innocent 2.2 million Gazans crammed the social networks with cries of protest, supporting the poor Jewish victims.

Well, no, of course they didn’t.