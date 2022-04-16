Photo Credit: 10 Downing Street / YouTube screengrab
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson says in his annual Passover message the holiday is about "a journey to freedom. . .and better times ahead."

“Across Ukraine, untold thousands will mark Passover huddled around candles in freezing basement bomb shelters,” UK’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson says in his Passover message to British Jews “and those around the world.”

Johnson says Passover is about a “journey to freedom, about faith in the midst of hardship and a reminder that there will always be better times ahead for those who hold God as closely and tightly as He holds us.”

