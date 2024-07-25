Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

Hamas terrorists in Gaza murdered their own people on Wednesday when they launched rockets aimed at Israel but instead hit a United Nations school in Khan Younis.

As happened to Balaam, the Biblical gentile sorcerer and prophet who was commissioned by King Balak of Moab to curse the Jews but found himself incapable of doing so — and who instead was forced by the One Above to shower the targeted Jews with tremendous blessings — the attack planned by Hamas backfired.

At least two civilians were killed and numerous others were wounded in the Al-Qarara school run by the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) in southern Gaza when Hamas launched numerous rockets at Israel from the humanitarian zone in Khan Younis.

The rockets did not cross into Israeli territory, and instead landed in the area of the UNRWA

school.

International humanitarian organizations reported the deaths of two civilians and the injuries of multiple others.

The wounded civilians were evacuated to receive initial medical treatment at the International Medical Corps (IMC) field hospital established during the war in Deir al Balah, in coordination with the Coordination and Liaison Administration to Gaza in COGAT and the World Health Organization (WHO).

“The Hamas terrorist organization’s rocket fire continues to endanger both Israeli and Gazan civilians alike, damage international humanitarian infrastructure and violate international law,” the IDF said.

IDF troops are continuing operational activity in Khan Younis — where the bodies of five Israeli hostages were recovered from a terror tunnel on Wednesday — as well as in Rafah and central Gaza.

Over the past few days Israeli forces eliminated dozens of terrorists and dismantled approximately 50 terrorist infrastructure sites.

In Rafah, the IDF is continuing its precise, intelligence-based operational activity with ground troops identifying terrorists and directing IAF aircraft to eliminate them.

The IDF is also continuing to clear out terrorist nests in central Gaza as well.

Over the past 24 hours, the IAF struck more than 60 terror targets throughout Gaza, including military structures and terrorist infrastructure.

