Photo Credit: Arie Leib Abrams / Flash 90

Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan has sent an urgent letter to the UN Security Council following Saturday morning’s surprise attack by the Hamas terror organization.

In his letter, sent in advance of Sunday’s emergency Security Council meeting, Ambassador Erdan emphasized that Hamas, a murderous terror organization under direction from Iran’s Ayatollah regime, with similar jihadist ideology to ISIS, started a war with Israel Saturday morning, firing rockets and butchering and kidnapping innocent civilians from their homes — including young children and the elderly.

Advertisement





“These are horrific war crimes and the international community must clearly condemn Hamas in the harshest possible terms,” Erdan wrote.

The ambassador said Israel will act in every way possible to end Hamas’ murderous and barbaric attacks and defend the citizens of Israel and demanded that members of the Security Council immediately condemn Hamas’ attack and stand with the Jewish State.

Erdan said Israel will not accept any false moral comparisons between murderous terrorists who butcher civilians and Israel, which is actively defending its citizens from this barbaric terror.

In addition, the ambassador emphasized, “Hamas is firing rockets at Israeli civilians from within densely populated civilian areas. Hamas therefore bears full responsibility for everything that happens as a result of its crimes.”