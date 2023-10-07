Photo Credit: United Hatzalah

The United States has expressed its unequivocal support for Israel and its right to defend itself in response to the war against the Jewish State launched Saturday by Gaza’s ruling Hamas terrorist organization.

Charge D’affairs and interim US Ambassador to Israel Stephanie Hallett wrote in a statement Saturday morning that she was “Sickened by the images coming out of southern Israel of dead and wounded civilians at the hands of terrorists from Gaza. “The United States stands with Israel,” she added.

Sickened by the images coming out of southern Israel of dead and wounded civilians at the hands of terrorists from Gaza. The United States stands with Israel. — Chargé d’Affaires a.i. Stephanie Hallett (@USAmbIsrael) October 7, 2023

Advertisement





“I condemn the indiscriminate rocket fire by Hamas terrorists against Israeli civilians. I am in contact with Israeli officials and fully support Israel’s right to defend itself from such terrorist acts,” she wrote in a separate tweet.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken likewise expressed firm support for the Jewish State.

“We unequivocally condemn the appalling attacks by Hamas terrorists against Israel. We stand in solidarity with the government and people of Israel and extend our condolences for the Israeli lives lost in these attacks,” Blinken tweeted.

US National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson also weighed in.

“The US unequivocally condemns the unprovoked attacks by Hamas terrorists against Israeli civilians,” she wrote.

“There is never any justification for terrorism. We stand firmly with the Government and people of Israel and extend our condolences for the Israeli lives lost in these attacks.

“National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has spoken to Israeli National Security Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi and we remain in close contact with our Israeli partners,” she added.

President Joe Biden spoke with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during the morning hours, his office said, “about the appalling Hamas terrorist attacks on Israel.”

Biden said he “offered our support and reiterated my unwavering commitment to Israel’s security,” and with his wife Jill expressed their “heartfelt condolences” to the families who have lost loved ones.