Photo Credit: Eylon Levy / YouTube screengrab

Eylon Levy, a spokesperson for the National Public Diplomacy Directorate at Prime Minister’s Office, shared evidence with reporters at a special briefing on Tuesday (day 116 of the Swords of Iron War), making clear the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) has been colluding with the Hamas terrorist organization in Gaza for years.



Calling UNRWA a “Hamas front organization from which over a dozen states have suspended funding that for years Hamas has cruelly exploited to advance its war machine and which UNRWA has covered up,” the spokesperson said the UN agency has been “knowingly covering up for Hamas” for years.

The revelation that 13 UN employees participated in the October 7th massacre and kidnapping in southern Israel, he said, “was the straw that broke a camel’s back” for the organization’s major funders.