Photo Credit: United Hatzalah

In a milestone appointment, Doa Al Aubra, a 30-year-old primary school teacher from the Bedouin city of Rahat, has been named deputy head of United Hatzalah’s Rahat branch. The decision marks the first time a Muslim woman has taken on such a leadership role within the Israeli first responder organization.

Al Aubra, who joined United Hatzalah in 2022, has become a trailblazer in her community, stepping into a field where Bedouin women—particularly those wearing the hijab—have rarely ventured. Her journey has not been without challenges.

“At first, people thought it was strange for a religious woman to volunteer in this way,” she said in an interview. “But over time, they realized how important it is, especially when the patient is a woman.”

Her presence in Rahat, a southern city with a majority Bedouin population, has already begun to shift cultural norms around emergency care. Families in the community now often call her directly in crises, sometimes even before dialing emergency services. “A familiar face can make all the difference in a moment of panic,” she said. “It’s about building trust, and that’s what matters.”

The appointment carries a deeply personal resonance for Al Aubra, who lost her mother in a car accident when she was just 10 years old. Ambulance response times in her community, she recalled, could often stretch beyond 20 minutes—an eternity in life-or-death situations. “That’s too long when someone’s life is at stake,” she reflected. “That experience is what drives me to do this work.”

As a teacher, Al Aubra’s medical skills are an extension of her nurturing presence in the classroom. Whether tending to a scraped knee or responding to more serious incidents, she has seamlessly integrated her dual roles. “It’s part of who I am now,” she said.

Her dedication extends beyond immediate medical care. Al Aubra is currently training as an ambulance driver and leads first aid courses aimed at empowering others in her community to respond effectively to emergencies.

Jaber Abu Jaffar, head of United Hatzalah’s Rahat branch, commended her promotion. “She’s the most deserving person for this role,” he said. “Her commitment to her community and to saving lives is unparalleled.”

Al Aubra’s appointment reflects broader efforts to diversify Israel’s emergency medical services, fostering inclusion in a space where representation matters deeply. For Al Aubra, it’s about more than breaking barriers. “This isn’t just my achievement,” she said. “It’s a step forward for all of us.”

