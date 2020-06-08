Photo Credit: Olivier Fitoussi / Flash 90

Israel is one of the safest countries in the world amid the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, a comprehensive report by the Deep Knowledge Group shows.

The first of its kind Big Data 250-page COVID-19 Regional Safety Assessment evaluates 200 countries and regions and utilizes more than 11,000 data points and includes such factors as the state of the economies, lockdown weakening strategies and other fact-based data.

The report, which was featured in Forbes, utilizes 130 quantitative and qualitative parameters, grouped into 30 indicators and six top-level categories of Quarantine Efficiency, Government Efficiency of Risk Management, Monitoring and Detection, Health Readiness, Regional Resilience and Emergency Preparedness, applied to 200 regions to create a composite index capable of comprehensively analyzing the health, societal and economic status of each region in terms of their absolute and relative stability, safety and risk.

The report noted that the list of the top-5 safest countries has changed since the release of the first edition of the analytical report, signifying how fast the global dynamic of the COVID-19 pandemic is transforming, and how quickly the levels of regional vulnerability and resilience of specific regions and territories can develop.

Switzerland, Germany and Israel now rank in the top three positions, after “having both faced and successfully surpassed stress-test and significant early challenges in an optimal manner,” the report said.

“Along with keeping the population safe, immense efforts are being put in developing a vaccine so the entire world will become Corona Safe,” Director General of Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Yuval Rotem tweeted.

Several countries from the Group of Eight (G8), which includes France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Japan, the US, Canada, and Russia, failed to cope with COVID-19 and are included in the risk list.

The list of Top-10 safest and the most stable regions amid COVID-19 are Switzerland, Germany, Israel, Singapore, Japan, Austria, China, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea.

Cambodia, Laos and Bahamas closed the list of 100 countries, while South Sudan was found to be the most dangerous.