Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told French Jewish investors on Friday in Paris that cyber security and big data are essential for their success.

“I don’t care what you’re investing in, you should use, you should explore the opportunities of advanced AI in Israel,” he added. I think … people who do that will succeed, and people who don’t do that will fall behind,” he said.

Netanyahu also met with French Jewish community leaders and updated them on his “excellent” meeting Thursday night with French President Emmanuel Macron, calling it their “best meeting ever.”

The prime minister said the two men discussed Iran, Saudi Arabia and Africa, and said while their positions were not identical, they were “getting closer.”

The prime minister told Israel’s Channel 14 News that he and Macron also discussed Lebanon and Ukraine, in addition to reaching agreement on multiple security partnerships.

At the end of their meeting, Netanyahu told the Jewish community leaders that while every Jewish man and woman in the world was entitled to decide their own future, it needed to be known that if they want to make aliyah to the State of Israel, they would be welcomed with open arms and a red carpet.