Religious Zionism movement spiritual leader Rabbi Haim Druckman, age 90, is reported to be in serious but stable condition two days after contracting COVID-19.

This is the second time the rabbi is wrestling with the virus; he first caught it this past February and has struggled with various medical complications since that time.

According to a report by Israel’s Channel 12 News quoting a family member, Rabbi Druckman is not conscious at present.

The public is asked to please pray for the complete and speedy recovery of HaRav Haim Meir ben Milka.

“We’re hoping for the best. It’s hard for us to think of anything beyond this,” the family member said, according to the news outlet.

The rabbi, a former Knesset member and Israel Prize laureate who still wields considerable political power, was diagnosed with the virus on Friday after he began feeling ill.

He is being treated at home in Merkaz Shapira by a team of doctors, his family said.