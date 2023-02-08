Photo Credit: IDF

The Israel Defense Forces and Israel’s Health Ministry sent a special medical team to Turkey on Wednesday to set up a field hospital where victims of the devastating earthquakes that struck the country can receive treatment.

The IDF medical corps team arrived in Adana during the day to set up the field hospital, which will be used to provide medical assistance for those who are rescued from the disaster sites, as part of the IDF’s “Operation Olive Branches.”

Nearly 12,000 people have been confirmed dead following the horrific 7.8-magnitude earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria, along with three other serious earthquakes that followed, plus more than 240 aftershocks that took place within the first 24 hours following the quake.

The 230-member Israeli delegation that was sent to establish the field hospital includes orthopedic doctors, surgeons, anesthesiologists, intensive care specialists, emergency medicine doctors, pediatricians and trauma specialists.

The field hospital includes operating rooms, trauma units, X-ray machines and laboratories.

The Health Ministry said in a statement that it is prepared to assist with “equipment, personnel and professional support for the success of the mission.”

Severe winter weather continues to hamper search and rescue efforts; Israeli rescue teams managed to pull four people out alive on Wednesday, and were working to free two more during the afternoon hours.