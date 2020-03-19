Photo Credit: JewishPress.com
Soroka Medical Center in Be'er Sheva

Soroka Medical Center in Be’er Sheva announced Thursday evening that three patients have recovered from the COVID-19 coronavirus and were released from the special dedicated coronavirus care unit at the hospital.

The test results for all three patients, a man and two women, were negative prior to discharge.

Dr. Leonid Barsky, director of the special care unit, told news media, “The staff is excited every time a patient is released from the complex. There is no doubt that the release of three patients is a triple excitement.

“The patients have received instructions on how to continue the isolation in their homes. We are happy for them to be released, and we wish them a swift and complete recovery.”

There are 11 more patients who remain hospitalized, the director said. All are listed in good condition.

