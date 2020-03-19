Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90
Magen David Adom worker wears protective clothing as a preventive measure against the coronavirus arrive to test a patient with symptoms of COVID-19 (coronavirus), in Jerusalem, March 16, 2020.

On Thursday at 6 pm, Israelis across the country stepped out of their apartments on to their balconies to applaud the nation’s medical staff and volunteers for their constant devotion to those suffering with the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Those without balconies opened their windows to applaud, cheering the medical professionals who have been working tirelessly to keep Israelis healthy for two full minutes.

