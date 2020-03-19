Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90

On Thursday at 6 pm, Israelis across the country stepped out of their apartments on to their balconies to applaud the nation’s medical staff and volunteers for their constant devotion to those suffering with the COVID-19 coronavirus.

At 6pm today Israelis opened their windows and stepped onto their balconies to applaud and cheer medical professionals across Israel working tirelessly to keep us healthy. Thank you!! #LiveLoveIsrael

.#corona… ? https://t.co/SPyNng1RZW via https://t.co/y3Jb3GNwkP pic.twitter.com/0eDxXjaheh — Nefesh B'Nefesh (@NefeshBNefesh) March 19, 2020

Those without balconies opened their windows to applaud, cheering the medical professionals who have been working tirelessly to keep Israelis healthy for two full minutes.

Israeli people applause & gratitude for the amazing Israeli health system people and care providers – at 6pm everyone went out to their balconies and applauded for 1 minute. Proud of you ❤️❤️ @yanishachrur @Tomer_Yannay @OT_Expert @DisCocoonTech @erez_shalom @Israel @IsraelMFA pic.twitter.com/CApfgfk2MP — PLAYWORK (@playworktweet) March 19, 2020