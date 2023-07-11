Photo Credit: United Hatzalah

Following reports of delays in ambulance arrival at medical emergencies nationwide due to the anarchists’ blocking of major traffic arteries, United Hatzalah is continuing to boost its medical response countrywide.

Monday night, United Hatzalah issued instructions to its 6,500 volunteer EMTs, paramedics, and doctors to increase their life-saving activities by promptly responding to cases to provide initial treatment and ensure they are equipped with additional medical equipment.

These measures are necessary due to the longer waiting times anticipated at patients’ homes and on the highways due to the delay in ambulance arrival times and consequent transport to hospitals. Volunteers who ride ambucycles and e-bikes have been specifically instructed to prioritize cases on blocked or congested access roads.



Eli Beer, President and Founder of United Hatzalah stressed: “Saving lives takes precedence above all else, and every minute is crucial. Our volunteers are spread throughout the country and provide medical assistance to anyone in need, irrespective of their race, religion, or gender. Jewish, Arab, religious, and secular volunteers are united in the shared objective of preserving human lives. Recognizing that there are lengthier than usual ambulance response times and the potential risks to human life, we have instructed our volunteers to increase their responsiveness and be available to provide immediate treatment as needed.”