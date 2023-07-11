Lorie Smith lives in a Colorado that has gone LG(B)T(QIA+)-crazy, as baker Jack Phillips’s many years of fighting Colorado Ahave demonstrated. Smith is a web designer and proactively wanted to ascertain, as a faithful Christian, that she would not encounter state-imposed financial destruction and forcible government “re-education” (“remedial . . . training”) if she would refuse in the future to design a website celebrating a homosexual or lesbian wedding. The 303 Creative court observed that, in this particular case, Colorado was not merely seeking to ensure the sale of goods or services on equal terms but also to compel an individual to create speech she does not believe.

Smith had made clear she gladly will work for LG(B)T(QIA+) clients, just will not design a web page that “contradicts Biblical truth” and conflicts with the Word of G-d. In Smith’s 2-1 losing 10th Circuit appeal, Judge Mary Beck Briscoe (Clinton judge) and Judge Michael R. Murphy (Clinton judge) voted against her right to free conscience. Uh-huh. By contrast, Chief Judge Timothy M. Tymkovich (George W. Bush judge) supported her appeal. So she brought her appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court, seeking an injunction: a court order assuring her right to refuse devoting her artistic gifts to design celebratory products violating her conscience.

By a 6-3 margin, the 303 Creative court held Colorado may not force a website designer to create expressive designs that convey messages she opposes. The Court cited a long line of Supreme Court legal precedent that consistently has upheld the freedom to think as one may, to speak as one thinks, and not to be compelled to provide a platform for perspectives repugnant to the speaker’s views.

Thus, in West Virginia State Board of Education v. Barnette, 319 U.S. 624 (1943), the Court held the government may not coerce “J[] Witness” school children into reciting the pledge of allegiance.

In Hurley v. Irish-American Gay, Lesbian and Bisexual Group of Boston, Inc., 515 U. S. 557 (1995), the Court held that Massachusetts could not force veterans organizing a Boston parade to include a group of “gay,” lesbian, and bisexual individuals because requiring the veterans to include voices they wished to exclude would impermissibly require them to “alter the expressive content of their parade.”

And in Boy Scouts of America v. Dale, 530 U.S. 640 (2000), where the Boy Scouts sought to exclude an assistant scoutmaster after learning he was homosexual, the Court held the Boy Scouts to be “an expressive association” and upheld its “choice not to propound a point of view contrary to its beliefs.”

The three Obama-Biden justices, who cried such bitter tears for the sanctity of stare decisis and demanded adhering rigidly to judicial precedent amid last year’s Roe v. Wade drama, all voted to throw out Supreme Court precedent this time around. Stare decisis suddenly did not matter. Hypocrites.

The 303 Creative court concluded that “[t]he First Amendment envisions the United States as a rich and com­plex place where all persons are free to think and speak as they wish, not as the government demands.” Lorie won. The LG(B)T(QIA+) tyrants lost. And the 303 Creative ruling did not come a moment too soon.

Suddenly, Americans had gotten bombarded with the abominable Pride Month from Hell. No reasonable American in the modern era has a problem with equal rights for people. Mainstream Americans who have not been polluted by either of the crazy extremes — Woke “progressive” propaganda or by neo-Nazi ideology — don’t care about others’ skin color, their language pronunciation, where they or their ancestors come from, whom or how they do or don’t worship, whether they are either male or female, whether they privately prefer to consort with either males or females, or whether they personally lean left or right. The basic contemporary American attitude is: “I don’t care how you differ— just as long as you keep your hands off me.”

But that is not enough for the homosexual and lesbian “Pride” mafia. Instead, they have to force their unnatural orientations onto beer drinkers. They insist on school libraries hosting “drag queens.” They shove their transgender aberrations onto children and all of society. They expect a storied baseball team to host and honor contemptuous blasphemers who mock and insult religion in general and Catholics, particularly nuns, in specific. There is no limit to their vile debasement of normal natural family values.

Soon, another band among the fascistic “Pride” Mafia next decided to pick on a small Orthodox Jewish kosher bakery. It is the way of the LG(B)T(QIA+) Mafia: Not content to be treated fairly like everyone else, they now insist on coercing every Orthodox Jew, every religiously faithful Protestant, every devout Catholic, every obeisant Muslim, and even every atheist committed to traditional family values into becoming ardent LG(B)T(QIA+) advocates.

Thus we encounter a comparatively small New Jersey bake shop. They are kosher, observe and honor the Sabbath, take challah from dough (a commandment in which a portion of dough for breadbaking was given as an offering to the priests and today is burned in the absence of the Temple) carefully limit their ingredients to only those permitted under kosher law. They are deeply ethical. They sell challah for the Shabbat, bread loaves the rest of the week, and cookies and cakes. For years predating LG(B)T(QIA)+ tyranny, they even have baked rainbow-sprinkle cookies, something I never understood because all sprinkles taste the same to me regardless of their color. But my wife, Ellen of blessed memory, would never eat sugar cookies without rainbow sprinkles. Either that — or kichel.

And so, some LG(B)T(QIA+) extremists at a “conservative movement” temple chose to celebrate “Pride Month” [sic] by ordering a rainbow cake from that Orthodox Jewish kosher baker. It was not for the purpose of celebrating parashat No’ach (the Torah account after The Great Flood). The baker quietly explained that he will not bake a rainbow cake. He did not give a reason, but his refusal to give a reason left clear that he will not be intimidated into violating his religious conscience. In Judaism, LG(B)T(QIA+) activity is forbidden. Why? Because it defies the Word of G-d and the evidence of Nature. Nature presumes the male-female union. So does every hardware, appliance, and tech supplies store. And Torah values are unequivocal: Vayikra (Leviticus) 18:22 and 20:13. Chulin 92a-b. Nidah 13b. Sukkah 29a. Nedarim 51a. Rambam, Mishneh Torah, Hilkhot Issurei Bi’ah 21:1, 2, 4, 8. Shulchan Arukh, Even Ha-Ezer 24.

Soon, the broader LG(B)T(QIA+) Tyrant Enterprise sprang into action. Non-Jewish LG(B)T(QIA+) tyrants started posting bad reviews on social media about this kosher bakery they never had patronized. They not only called it pejorative terms but lied about the food quality and service. The LG(B)T(QIA+) Mafia are despicable. Imagine if pro-family people, sick and tired of LG(B)T(QIA+) fascism, were to post hateful reviews of every establishment owned by a homosexual or lesbian.

A small coterie of knee-jerk Jewish Leftists pressured one or two non-kosher temples and their women rabbis and an anti-Orthodox Leftist at a local “Jewish” Federation to announce that they will boycott the kosher bakery. Right? These treyfe fressers (consumers of non-kosher foods and patrons of non-kosher food establishments) announce they are boycotting a kosher bakery?

People who patronize and frequent kosher food establishments do not want LG(B)T(QIA+) anything. We don’t want their “Pride Parades.” We don’t want their rainbows. We don’t want to hear their emotional Masada blackmail about how, if we don’t bake them a rainbow cake, then LG(B)T(QIA)+ teens will commit suicide. Without saying so, when we walk into a kosher restaurant or kosher pizza store or kosher butcher or even “just” a small little kosher bakery, we actually enjoy exiting the decayed and corroded secular culture for just a brief hiatus, if only to buy a cookie.

Thanks to the heroes who brought their fight to the United States Supreme Court, resulting in the great 303 Creative victory, a small kosher bakery now has a chance to keep baking challahs, bagels, rugelach, kichel — and, yes, even sprinkle cookies — in an environment that is kosher. And the LG(B)T(QIA+) Mafia and their “reform judaism” and “conservative judaism” temples and “Jewish” Federations, at which 30-50 percent of the “Jews” are not even Jews, are free to patronize the non-kosher providers they prefer.