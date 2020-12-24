Photo Credit: Kobi Richter/TPS

Twelve of the Tel Aviv University faculty members are among the world’s top 50 researchers in their respective fields, a new study from Stanford University identifying the top 2% researchers in various disciplines worldwide shows.

The list includes 160,000 researchers from 149 countries in 22 scientific disciplines and 176 subdisciplines.

Advertisement



Among these, 333 TAU faculty members are ranked among the top 2% researchers in their respective disciplines, based on publications, citations, and impact.

Moreover, 155 of them are included in the top 1%, and 74 in the top 0.5%.

TAU’s Vice President for Research, Prof. Dan Peer, ranked among the top 0.4% in the world in nanotechnology, welcomed the findings as “a cause for real national pride.”

“It is a great honor for us that 333 of our researchers rank among the top 2% of the world’s best researchers,” he added.

Prof. Itzhak Gilboa from the School of Economics is 6th in the world in Theoretical Economics, and his colleague Prof. Emeritus David Schmeidler from the School of Mathematics is 12th in the world in the same discipline.

Prof. Jiska Cohen-Mansfield from the Faculty of Medicine is ranked 12th in the world in the field of Geriatrics.

Three faculty members from the Faculty of Engineering also rank high in their fields of research: Prof. Emilia Fridman ranked 26th, Prof. Emeritus Gedeon Dagan and Prof. Boris Malomed 29 ranked 29th.