Israel continues to trend in a hopeful direction on Tuesday morning, marking almost two weeks during which there have been more recoveries from the coronavirus than new cases: 135 recovered compared with 34 newly diagnosed patients. The overall number of coronavirus cases in Israel stands at 15,589, with 4 new deaths, as the number of critical cases has gone down by 12 cases, to 117, and the number of patients on ventilators down by 2, to 94.

Israel is showing a remarkable record of keeping the coronavirus pandemic under control, compared with European countries of comparable population size (roughly 9 million). Israel has seen 208 deaths; Hungary 291; Austria 549; Switzerland 1,665; and Sweden 2,274. Denmark, with a population of 5.5 million, has suffered 427 coronavirus-related deaths.

The United States on Tuesday morning has recorded 1,010,507 cases of the coronavirus, with 56,803 deaths and 139,162 recoveries.

In New York State there have been 22,623 deaths; New Jersey 6,044; Massachusetts 3,003; Illinois 1,983; California 1,782; Pennsylvania 1,860; Michigan 3,407; Florida 1,088; Louisiana 1,740; and Connecticut 2,012.

There have been 17,515 coronavirus-related deaths in New York City as Monday night.