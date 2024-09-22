Photo Credit: Ayal Margolin / Flash 90

More than 150 rockets were fired at northern Israel by Lebanon’s Iranian proxy, the Hezbollah terrorist army, between midnight and 12 noon on Sunday.

Hezbollah launched rockets — including Katyushas, Grads, Fadi-1 and Fadi-2 rockets, cruise missiles, and explosive drones — at a wide swathe of territory that spanned the northern region from Haifa all the way east to the Golan Heights, as far south as Afula and into the Jezreel Valley.

In a statement, Hezbollah announced targeting the Ramat David Airbase with 'Fadi-1/2' Rockets. It's unclear whether they are variants of the Iranian 'Fajr-5' Rocket, or the Syrian 'M-302' Unguided Artillery Rocket. pic.twitter.com/bbcxqvq5El — War Watch (@WarWatchs) September 21, 2024

Advertisement





The IDF Aerial Defense Array shot down a suicide drone launched by the Iranian-backed “Islamic Resistance in Iraq” that crossed Israel’s eastern border in the southern Golan Heights, and two cruise missiles fired from Iraq at the Red Sea city of Eilat and nearby Ramon Airport, in southern Israel. Neither missile reached Israeli airspace.

In response, Israeli warplanes carried out more than 60 attacks overnight in southern Lebanon and the western Beka’a area, according to the official Lebanese National News Agency.

At least 48 people have died and 325 others have been wounded in the incessant attacks by Hezbollah, since October 8th, according to the latest government figures.

Some 63,500 civilians have been forced to leave their homes and for the past 11 months have lived as internal refugees in Israel due to the rocket, missile and drone attacks.

As of Sunday, the terrorist army has fired more than 8,800 rockets at northern Israel since October 8th, and some 190 million square meters of forestland, agricultural fields, national parks and other areas have been burnt to the ground.

In response to the elevated threat, Israel’s Nature and Parks Authority has announced that national parks are closed from the city of Haifa, to the valleys and elsewhere in northern Israel.

IDF Home Front Command has upgraded its defense guidelines for northern Israel to include restrictions on gatherings (indoors-100, outdoors-10) and places of employment (only those within one minute of a safe space). Schools have been closed as well.

Share this article on WhatsApp: