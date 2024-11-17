Photo Credit: Chaim Goldberg / Flash 90

The leaders of 19 Latin American nations pledged their solidarity with the State of Israel and its right to self-defense last week during a four-day forum in Costa Rica.

The leaders signed a joint declaration affirming solidarity with Israel and backing its right to self-defense against the Iranian regime and its proxies in the region – including Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis – at the Combat Antisemitism Movement’s (CAM) fourth annual 2024 Latin American Forum Against Antisemitism.

The joint declaration establishes concrete commitments to combat antisemitism across Latin America. It calls for implementing zero-hate policies, adopting the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) Working Definition of Antisemitism, developing educational initiatives, and demanding accountability for terrorist activities in the region, including the 1994 AMIA Jewish community center bombing in Buenos Aires.

It also demands “the Iranian regime be held accountable for its global terrorist activities, both past and present.”

The forum was held in San José in partnership with the World Zionist Organization (WZO).

High-profile government officials, diplomats, and regional leaders from across the Americas gathered at the event to establish a unified regional response to threats against Israel and antisemitism through collaborative action and a comprehensive joint declaration.

The participants met at Costa Rica’s Legislative Assembly with 15 Latin American lawmakers who presented initiatives they were promoting to combat antisemitism and hate speech.

“The forum sent a resounding message of regional solidarity and allyship with the Jewish people and State of Israel during a time of unprecedented levels of antisemitism worldwide and rising threats from the Tehran regime and its terrorist proxies, including in Latin America, where Jewish communities have already been victimized by Iranian aggression in the past,” said CAM CEO Sacha Roytman Dratwa.

“No region of the world is immune to the proliferation of antisemitism.”

The event featured discussions on pressing challenges facing Jewish communities throughout Latin America, including the rise of global antisemitism following the October 7th attack on Israel and the growing threat of Iran and its terrorist proxies.

Among the forum’s most notable moments was the presentation of new research findings on antisemitism in Latin America since October 7th, alongside a moving Kristallnacht commemoration ceremony.

The gathering also featured expert panels examining the evolution of antisemitism from the Holocaust to contemporary challenges, as well as strategic discussions on implementing practical measures to combat antisemitism across the region.

“This forum represents a crucial step forward in uniting Latin American nations against rising antisemitism,” said Shay Salamon, CAM’s Director of Hispanic Affairs.

“Latin America has a crucial role to play in the global fight against antisemitism,” added Aaron Keyak, US Deputy Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism.

“The strong participation and concrete commitments made at this forum demonstrate that regional leaders understand the urgency of this moment and are ready to take meaningful action to protect their Jewish communities and combat hatred in all its forms.”

Costa Rica is a nation with strong democratic institutions and was one of the first countries to recognize the State of Israel. The country is also home to the Inter-American Court of Human Rights.

Distinguished speakers included Keyak; Michal Gur-Aryeh, Ambassador of Israel to Costa Rica; and renowned Catalan journalist and Chair of the CAM Advisory Board for Latin America Pilar Rahola.

The gathering received robust support from Costa Rica’s national leadership, including Vice President Stephan Brunner, Minister of Foreign Trade Manuel Tovar, Minister of Culture Jorge Rodriguez Vives, and Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Lydia Maria Peralta Cordero, demonstrating strong host country commitment to CAM’s initiatives.

The forum also welcomed the attendance of key regional figures including Judge Nancy Hernandez, President of the Inter-American Court of Human Rights, and Fernando Lottenberg, Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism of the Organization of American States (OAS).

Participating nations and organizations pledged to strengthen cooperation in fighting antisemitism and promoting education about Jewish history and culture throughout Latin America.

